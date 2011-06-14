Beyonce In Fall Givenchy x 3: Which Is Your Favorite?

Beyonc is apparently Riccardo Tisci’s number one fan. Not only did she choose to wear Givenchy couture in her videoand on her single coverfor “Run The World (Girls),” she is the July cover star of the UK’s Dazed and Confused magazine, wearing a vivid yellow and purple printed number from Givenchy’s Fall 2011 collection.

Her Tisci love affair doesn’t stop thereBey’s full spread from the July issue of W just leaked, and she wears not one but two looks from the label. The first is a skirt and stappy black bra paired with the collection’s amazing panther glasses, and the second is a neon yellow sweater and skirt with orchid graphicsthe same look that Natalia Vodianova sported on the runway.

I am partial to her second W lookI’m a sucker for the color and the cat-eared capbut which of Beyonc’s Fall 2011 Givenchy ensembles do you like best?