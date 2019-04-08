Beyoncé Is Releasing a Netflix Documentary & the Release Date Is So Soon

If you’ve ever thought, “Wow. I wish I could relive Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 performance,” your dream has come true. Bless the music gods. Just one day after dropping a mysterious post on social media, Beyoncé confirmed Netflix’s Homecoming release date.. This morning, Netflix announced the date is officially set for April 17. This is not a drill people! In just nine days you will be able to watch what Netflix calls, “An in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement.” April 17 marks the one-year anniversary of her outstanding performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It’s only fitting that we should be blessed with this gift 365 days later.

In the teaser trailer Netflix released, we can see Beyoncé and her dancers in rehearsal. We can also catch a glimpse of the singer’s children. Before the trailer, Netflix had simply shared an image of the word, “Homecoming,” written in Greek letters. The yellow background and teaser photo definitely seemed to point to the Lemonade singer so fans, naturally, freaked out about the possibility. And now we can rest easy knowing in just over a week, we can get in formation in front of our televisions, laptops or iPhones to watch Queen Bey’s documentary.

Beyoncé surprised fans with a Destiny’s Child reunion last year, which nearly sent fans into anaphylactic shock. We will be shook-eth once again. We’re hoping to see some cool backstage footage of Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bey.

Here’s the little teaser Netflix released…can you breathe?

And the OG hint that they released of just “Homecoming”:

We are totally not worthy but we will absolutely be watching. Is next week going to be the best week ever? First Game of Thrones on April 14 and then Beyoncé five days later? This is epic. Maybe GOT will have a surprise ending where Beyoncé shows up, sings and just wipes out the whole white walker population…just a thought.