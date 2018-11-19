Beyoncé’s New Merch Is Here to Make Your Holiday Bolder and Brighter

Scroll To See More Images

Thanks to Beyoncé, Christmas came early this year. Specifically, it came 37 days early—all because Queen Bey decided to bless us with new additions to her holiday (ahem, Holidayoncé) collection. (Thanksgiving hasn’t even come and gone yet, but we’re not complaining. The more Beyoncé holiday merch, the better.)

Beyoncé‘s 2018 holiday collection is a lot more pared down than the one she launched last year. Whereas 2017’s was comprised of all kinds of items (including onesies, wrapping paper, hoodies, sweatshirts and more), this year’s is a lot tighter. The singer only added 10 pieces to her 2018 holiday merch collection.

But—true to form—the line’s restricted nature doesn’t mean it’s any less stacked.

Beyoncé’s 2018 holiday collection is filled with must-haves. Comfy-cute neon loungewear. Mugs that practically scream “girl power.” Wrapping paper with Beyoncé’s face on it. That—plus all the “On the Run” merch that’s also been made available through the collection—makes for a seriously solid holiday shopping selection. (Especially when, you know, Queen Bey’s the one behind it.)

Ahead, we’ve highlighted a handful of our favorite pieces from the collection. Because it’s never too early to start preparing for the holidays. I mean, you need something to wrap your presents in. And you need something to lounge in while opening said presents. Why not stock up now?

Plus, if Beyoncé thinks it’s OK to start holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, it’s probably OK to start holiday shopping before Thanksgiving. The woman is a goddess—let’s trust her judgment.

Holidayoncé Embroidered Pullover Hoodie, $80 at Beyoncé

Can’t say neon yellow-green is the first color that comes to mind when we think of the holidays, but hey—Beyoncé leads, we follow.

Homecoming Wrapping Paper, $10 at Beyonc é

Why yes, we fully intend to cover all of our presents with Beyoncé‘s face.

Holidayonc é Sweatsuit, $125 at Beyonc é

Catch us lounging in this cozy set all day, every day.

Beyonc é Power Mug, $20 at Beyoncé

Can you imagine a better way to wake up every morning?

Beyonc é Lace and Leather Crop Tee, $40 at Beyoncé

Catch us wearing this to the gym, to bed, to the office, to the club—the options are basically endless.

Holidayonc é Knit Scarf, $40 at Beyonc é

Logomania done right.

OTR Bundle, $60 at Beyonc é

A tee so cute it might actually convince us to go for a run.