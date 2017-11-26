StyleCaster
20 Holiday Gifts for People Who Love Beyoncé More Than Themselves

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Every person on this planet knows someone whose ride or die is Beyoncé. It might be you. It might be your best friend. It might be the entire million-people-plus metropolis you live in. No matter who it is, holiday shopping for BeyHive members can be tough. Regardless of how much you spend on extravagant thoughtful gifts, if it doesn’t have a reference to Beyoncé, you might as well return it.

MORE: 15 Iconic Moments from Before Beyonce Was Famous

That’s where we come in. Yes—you could buy her CDs (though #real BeyHive members have all of them, in multiple copies) or purchase the first bee or lemon-printed item you find on the internet. But what fun is that? If you really want to impress the Beyoncé fanatics in your life, you’ll want to find a gift that the recipient cherishes forever as if the “Formation” singer blessed it herself. To make your holiday shopping easier, we rounded up 20 gifts that even the pickiest BeyHive members would approve of. Check out our Beyoncé-themed gift guide, ahead.

Beyonce Water Bottle

Beyoncé Glass Water Bottle, $15 at Etsy

Beyonce Door Mat

"In Beyoncé We Trust" Hand-Painted Door Mat, $45.00 at Etsy

Beyonce Mugs

Beyoncé Mugs, $13.68 at Etsy

Beyonce Eye Mask

"I Woke Up Like This" Eye Masks, $9.00 at Etsy

Beyonce Candle

"Flawless" Lemonade-scented Candle, $16.00 at Etsy

Beyonce Lemonade Pin

Beyoncé "Lemonade" Pin, $9.99 at Etsy

Beyonce Holiday Ornament

Beyoncé "Lemonade" Glass Holiday Ornament, $16.21 at Etsy

Beyonce Painting

Beyoncé Color Poster Print, $19.99 at Etsy

Beyonce Pen

"What Would Beyoncé Do?" Pen, $5.75 at Etsy

Beyonce Pencils

Beyoncé Personalized Pencil Set, $12.00 at Etsy

Beyonce Phone Case

Beyoncé "Formation" Phone Case, $9.12 at Etsy

Beyonce Popography

Beyoncé Hot Pink Pop Wall Art, $359.10 at Etsy

Beyonce Prayer Candle

Beyoncé Prayer Candle Vinyl Sticker, $8.11 at Etsy

Beyonce Pregnant Painting

Pregnant Beyoncé Watercolor Painting, $15.00 at Etsy

Beyonce Single Ladies Poster

"Single Ladies" Dance Poster, $10.00 at Etsy

Beyonce Holiday Card

Beyoncé Sleigh Holiday Card, $4,00 at Etsy

Beyonce Stickers

Beyoncé 12-Piece Sticker Set, $8.50 at Etsy

Beyonce Sweatshirt

Beyoncé "Lemonade" Sweatshirt, $17.09 at Etsy

Beyonce Tote Bag

Beyoncé "Hot Sauce in My Bag" Tote Bag, $15.05 at Etsy

Beyonce Lemonade Baseball Cap

Beyoncé "Lemonade" Baseball Cap, $14.99 at Etsy

