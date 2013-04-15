Beyoncé Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Sexy New H&M Campaign

After months of speculation, it was confirmed a few weeks ago that superstar Beyoncé would be the face of H&M’s summer campaign, and today, the full lookbook has landed.

The 31-year-old singer posed for famed fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin on a beach in the Bahamas clad in a series of bikinis that she supposedly helped design. While the collection also features a variety of beach accessories like sundresses, all we can focus on is Queen Bey vamping it up in some seriously sexy two-piece bathing suits—including a black fringed number that we love. (Side note: her belly button piercing—a relic from the early 2000s—is present.)

The sexy campaign for the fast-fashion giant conveniently launched in conjunction with the Mrs. Carter Show world tour, which kicks off today in Belgrade. If there’s one star who has cross-promotion down pat, it’s Mrs. Knowles-Carter.

The pieces are available in H&M stores and online in early May, and a subsequent commercial is said to be released soon.

To see the full campaign, click through the slideshow above—and, as an another side note, we kind of can’t get over how much she looks like her mother Tina Knowles in these images.