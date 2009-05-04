StyleCaster
Share

Beyonce Hits Up The Balmain Boutique, Probably Spends Equivalent of Down Payment on a Small House

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beyonce Hits Up The Balmain Boutique, Probably Spends Equivalent of Down Payment on a Small House

Rachel
by

Beyonce’s “I AM…” tour has taken the singer to Paris, France, where she was seen shopping at the Bamain store earlier today. In an ensemble that could only be described as Beyonce-esque, the singer piles on the bling for a day of luxury shopping . From her giant necklace (which would be gorgeous on its own) to a green Gryphon Sequin Mini Skirt, it’s just too much at once. She is also wearing these Aldo Rosenberger sandals, which cost just $75. It’s great to see celebrities wearing affordable fashions, but I still don’t think it balances out her Balmain shopping spree.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share