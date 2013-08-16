Beyoncé Goes Hipster: See Her Most Recent Outfit

Based on the outfit Beyoncé wore out to a Miami lunch yesterday with daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z, we think there’s a high likelihood that the pop star has taken to raiding sister Solange’s closet as of late.

Queen Bey debuted not only that, after chopping her hair into a pixie just last week, she has her weave back in—a cute, short blonde bob in a wedge shape—but also that she prefers quite the hipster summer wardrobe consisting mainly of denim cutoffs, crop tops, and that ultimate of hipster accessories: the headband. All finished off, of course, with a set of mirrored aviators.

Bey has worn looks similar to this in the past, rocking some Topshop crop tops and shorts, as well as another hipster trend: Americana-branded denim shorts for the Fourth of July.

As we’ve seen in the past, hipster fashion trends can actually be stylish, and we think Bey pulls off this casual look better than anyone. Tell us what you think!