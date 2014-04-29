Beyoncé Is Now the Highest-Earning Black Artist of All Time

This is major: Beyoncé has officially surpassed artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Janet Jackson, and others to become the highest-earning black artist of all time. The report, published in the latest issue of Billboard magazine, comes on the heels of her just-finished 132-show Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, which grossed $212 million, pushing her to top the list.
To put in perspective just how much Beyoncé is raking in on the most recent leg of her tour, a 25-date trek through Europe, it’s speculated that she earned roughly $41 million. That’s more than a million dollars per show. In total, the tour sold 1.8 million tickets—and Bey is already planning her next series of live performances, a 16-city tour this summer with husband Jay Z. There’s really no telling how much money the power couple can bring in together.
As of October, Michael Jackson was named the highest-earning deceased celebrity of all time, grossing $160 million between October 2012 and the following year. Beyoncé—with the advantage of being able to tour—smashed that record over the past year. Go Bey go!