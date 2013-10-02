Beyoncé’s High School Boyfriend Admitted He Cheated On Her Five Times

No matter what else Lyndall Locke accomplishes in his life, he’ll always be the man who cheated on Beyoncé. Yes, Bey’s high school boyfriend spoke to British tabloid newspaper The Sun and revealed to them that—on account of Bey’s alleged vow to abstain from sex before marriage—he cheated on her not once, not twice, but five times.

Locke dated Bey for more than nine years, from the time they met at a youth church event until well after Bey already started hitting it big.”Who cheats on a woman as beautiful as Beyoncé? Well, I am that man and it’s something that’ll always haunt me,” Locke candidly told Sun. Not long after their split, Beyoncé met Jay Z, and the rest is history.

Locke also shared during his interview a photo of himself and Beyoncé at their high school prom. And, in contrast to many people who would prefer to have their prom portraits burned, Queen Bey looks perfect. From the wave in her hair to the slit in her dress to the way she’s standing–it’s clear Bey has had that stage-worthy magic her entire life.

Though Beyoncé has stated she didn’t date anyone before marrying Jay-Z, rumors have circulated that she dabbled in dating some marginally famous men, including Sean Paul, with whom she recorded the song “Baby Boy” in 2003, and R&B singer Marques Houston, but she’s never said yes or no either way.