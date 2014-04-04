Why a Woman Wants Beyoncé to Pay Child Support for Her Homeless Son

If there’s one thing most celebrities do really well, it’s keep their dirty laundry fairly well hidden and permanently out of sight; Beyoncé especially is a master of this. When her father and former manager Mathew Knowles divorced her mother Tina in 2009 after 29 years of marriage, the group did a solid job of brushing under the rug that Mathew had actually cheated on Tina with a woman named Alexsandra Wright, who’s 20 years his junior.

But now, Wright is coming out of the woodwork; Mathew fathered a son by her named Nixon, who is now four years old. Alexsandra and Nixon have recently fallen upon hard times, having to go on food stamps and even moving into a homeless shelter. Now, Alexsandra wants Beyoncé and her family to pay up, according to statements she gave to In Touch Weekly, because Mathew allegedly owes $32,000 worth of child support for the boy.

“Nixon deserves to know his family, and I hope one day he will meet his sister Beyoncé,” Wright said to In Touch. “I can’t imagine how Beyoncé feels knowing she has a homeless brother. I know if I were in the same position, I would reach out. Maybe she is too busy.”

Ouch. Beyoncé has to be in a rough position, knowing her father fathered an illegitimate child with another woman; but it’s not the kid’s fault, and it’s really discordant to think someone as rich and famous as Beyoncé has a relative in a homeless shelter.

However, Wright’s most recent comments are a significant turn-about from an interview she gave in February, in which she claimed, “I don’t expect Beyoncé to take accountability. It’s not her problem. It’s not her situation. Beyoncé and Jay Z have never attacked me. They’ve [never] done anything wrong to me. They’ve never been negative at all.”

What do you think? Should Bey help out her half-brother? Sound off in the comments below!