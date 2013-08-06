Beyoncé in Gucci: Superstar Finished Tour in Two Custom Designs By the Italian Label

For her three performances this weekend at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center—which is co-owned by her husband Jay Z, who also made a surprise appearance at last night’s show—Beyoncé pulled out all the stops. The three performances marked the end of the American leg of her Mrs. Carter Show world tour, so Bey celebrated by donning not one but two custom looks desinged by Gucci creative director Frida Giannini.

First up: an embroidered mini-dress embellished with metallic sequins and feathers in a “degrade effect” from taupe to deep red. Then Bey closed out her show in an embroidered three quarter sleeve V-neck optical beaded top and white silk stretch trousers.