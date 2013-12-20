Shock of the Year: Beyoncé Won’t Perform at the Grammys

Everyone in the world seems to currently be head-over-heels in love with Beyoncé following her epic album drop a week ago—and yes, it’s only been a week, though it’s already hard to imagine a world without “Flawless” in it. Well, everyone but one organization: the Recording Academy. Music’s largest awards-giving group announced who will perform at the Grammys come February, and shockingly: Queen Bey isn’t on the list.

On the list of performers who will grace the Grammys stage: electronic dance group Daft Punk, rapper Kendrick Lamar, alt rock band Imagine Dragons, and general badass Pink.

To be fair though, no one knew this Bey album was coming out—so it’s not like the Recording Academy had enough lead time to change their plans for the show accordingly. Additionally, because Bey’s album came out after the cutoff for this year’s nominations, her surprise record (which sold more than a million copies in a week) won’t be eligible for Grammys this year. What we expect: the 2015 Grammys will be the year of Beyoncé, and the singer will probably both perform and take home a number of gramophone statues to add to her collection of 16.

