Beyoncé Arrived In Silver To Take Home Gold At The 2023 Grammys

What do you wear when you know, statistically, you are one of the most popular (if not the most popular) people in the room? I imagine that is what Beyoncé and her stylists have spent the last few weeks determining. Beyoncé is walking into the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight with nine nominations. As the most nominated artist at this year’s awards, all ears have clearly been tuned into Beyoncé’s latest releases, but tonight, all eyes will be on Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammy Awards look. The bottom line? Beyoncé made sure her outfit would look good next to a few more trophies.

Beyoncé may be leaving with a handful of gold awards but she is shining in silver. The Renaissance artist was fashionably late to the Grammy Awards (as she should be) but her look was worth the wait. Beyoncé wore a strapless dress that featured a nude satin bustier top and an a-symmetrical silver skirt that created the illusion that it was twisting around her. The skirt included a dramatic thigh-high slit with a ruffled trim. The metallic fabric had a tin foil effect and appeared to have been crinkled or cracked.

For accessories, Beyoncé added an unexpected pair of elbow-length leather gloves. She kept her jewelry to a minimum and became the latest celebrity to join in on the “no necklace” trend. Finally, she coordinated her silver open-toe heels to her skirt (and added a splash of color with red nail polish, I may add). The singer kept her makeup look simple with a natural glam and slight smokey eye. She wore her hair in a crimped style down to her waist with a center part.

Heading into the 2023 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé had career 88 nominations and 21 career wins. The Renaissance artist is currently the performing artist with the largest number of Grammy Award wins in history and is tied with her husband, Jay-Z for the highest number of career nominations.

This year, most notably, Beyoncé’s song Break My Soul was nominated for three individual awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. She was also nominated for the prestigious Album of the Year award in addition to the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award. After tonight’s wins, she officially set the record for the overall artist with the most Grammy Award wins in history.

After winning her third Grammy of the evening, Beyoncé took to Instagram to show her thanks. Her caption read, “To my Hive, thank ya’ll so much for all of your love and loyalty…It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance.”

Beyoncé recently returned to the stage for a concert in Dubai after a five-year-long performance hiatus. Her highly-anticipated performance involved at least three outfit changes—each more dazzling than the last. Fans were buzzing with excitement around her return when Beyoncé announced the dates for her Renaissance World Tour which is set to begin on July 8. After the Ticketmaster Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, fans are already speculating about how to score tickets. Until you get the chance to see her live, her Grammy Awards appearance will have to hold you over.