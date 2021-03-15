Beyoncé’s Massive Earrings Look Heavier Than Her GRAMMYs Trophies

Y’all, I have to be honest: I don’t see enough of Beyoncé. Of course, she’s entitled to her privacy, but with Meghan and Harry talking to Oprah just last week, I’m seeing more of the British royals than I am of my own queen! I wasn’t sure if Bey would make an appearance at the 2021 GRAMMYs, but I’m happy to confirm that she did in fact show up in a look—and surprise, surprise, she killed it.

Beyoncé is one of those celebrities that lives in my head rent-free, whether she’s posting up a storm to promote the latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop or absolutely off the grid, getting her mom duties on with Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. While I like when celebs like the Kardashians keep me in the loop with daily Instagram Stories and updates, hearing from Bey so little has me constantly wondering what she’s up to. She’s literally always on my mind!

Cue GRAMMYs night, and I know exactly what Bey is doing: celebrating her nominations, of course! Beyoncé received nominations for Record of the Year for “Black Parade” and “Savage,” Song of the Year for “Black Parade,” Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” Best R&B Song for “Black Parade,” Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best Music Film for Black Is King, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage,” although Meg technically does the rapping on that song, so that last nom is more for her. Still counts, though!

Since pandemic precautions have changed the structure of our beloved award shows and pre-show red carpets are no more, it’s up to celebs to serve us their looks either via social media or during their live acceptance speeches, and Queen Bey was up to the challenge.

I spotted her in the live crowd cheering for H.E.R. and wearing a full black ‘fit, featuring an off-the-shoulder minidress, long leather gloves and metallic gold nail accents, dark black sunnies, black tights and massive, dramatic black and gold dangly Schiaparelli earrings. Her teased hair looked especially voluminous, but unfortunately that was all the glam we got. Between the sunnies and her black face mask, I didn’t get the chance to peep her makeup!

When she finally took the stage to accept her award with Megan Thee Stallion, the mask came off and we could see Bey’s glowy glam in all its glory. Excuse me while I throw out all the powder in my makeup collection. I could only dream of shining so bright!!!

Bow down! This look was pure fire and she knew it. I mean, if it’s anyone’s night to show off, it’s Bey’s—she’s the most-nominated female artist in GRAMMY history, with 62 career nominations and (after tonight!) 25 wins. If that sounds like she lost the majority, keep in mind that only six other artists in the world have that many. NBD!

We may not see her flexing on the ‘Gram every other day, but let Beyoncé’s GRAMMYs serve and that record-breaking amount of nominations show that she’s still number one. Team Bey for live!