Beyonce Wore A Crystal Face Veil To The GRAMMYs After Party

The Queen B made a rare appearance at the GRAMMYs last night in Los Angeles—and looked amazing, obviously—but I’m here to talk specifically about her after party outfit, because I honestly loved it just as much as her award show look. To celebrate her big wins, Beyonce was photographed in the blingiest face covering that I have ever seen. OK, so it was more of a sheer face veil that she supplemented with a disposable black mask, but TBH, she can do no wrong in my eyes when it comes to her fashion choices.

The GRAMMYs were totally COVID-safe this year, which meant that there was no shortage of fashionable face masks once guests were seated at their socially-distanced tables. For the after party, though, Beyonce really took the whole “safety” thing one step further and said, “What If I cover up my entire face in glittery goodness?” Her outfit at the actual awards ceremony was pretty low-key, accented by some massive Schiaparelli earrings, but she went full glam for the after party wit a corseted metallic gown of silver discs, matching headpiece and crystal face veil, all custom-made for her by Burberry.

I’m a fan of literally anything that Beyonce wears, but I especially love high-fashion looks like this one. I also rarely get to see the very private superstar in public these days, so I was honestly a little surprised when she showed up to the award ceremony at all. It looked like Beyonce and Jay-Z popped in just in time to claim her award for Rap Performance alongside fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. After that, she also took home awards for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade” and Music Video of the Year for “Brown Skin Girl,” in addition to the two wins for “Savage Remix.” Talk about a busy date night!

Her wins this year solidified her status as the most-decorated woman in GRAMMY history, so she obviously had to go big in order to celebrate properly. The mother of four and all-around icon worked with stylist Zerina Akers to create the Burberry look—Akers also styled Beyonce’s protégés Chloe X Halle in their own set of glamorous looks by Louis Vuitton last night, so the woman clearly knows a thing or two about good bling.

As much as I love Bey’s glittery face veil, I’m glad she also used a protective face mask when strutting her way into the afterparty, since crystal mesh isn’t exactly protective against the spread of germs. As for the dress itself, all I can say is wow. Corsets have taken over my social media feeds in 2021, but Beyonce took the streetwear trend to an entirely new level with the gems that decorated her snatched waist in this gown.

Beyonce’s after party look was just one of a series of glitzy outfits from the 2021 GRAMMYs red carpet. Stars like Dua Lipa, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish all had their own takes on the trend, expertly curated to fit their very different aesthetics. While Lipa opted for a super sexy beaded Versace gown with butterfly details and cutouts, Eilish stuck to her go-to getup of an oversized suit by Gucci, this time with a glittery tiger print overtop. H.E.R, on the other hand, took a much more retro-inspired approach, with an embellished, flowy burgundy velvet ‘fit by Dundas.

I loved them all, but I think you can understand why Beyoncé wins Best Dressed in my eyes. Way to slay, Bey!