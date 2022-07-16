Beyoncé Asked To Change Her Bodyshape in ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ Poster—’It’s Not Me’

Queen Bey at work. Beyoncé’s Austin Powers in Goldmember character Foxxy Cleopatra is still iconic today as it was 20 years ago. In a recap done by Vulture, crew members revealed that Beyoncé wanted to change her poster after she noticed that it didn’t look exactly like her.
Austin Powers in Goldmember‘s makeup artist Kate Bisco recalled a time when Beyoncé was approached with a poster featuring her character and she wanted to immediately change it. “She says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me,'” Biscoe told Vulture for the 20th anniversary of the film. “Then she did this hourglass shape. And [a member of the crew] said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’ She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’ He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.'” Goldmember producer John Lyon’s talked about the pressure Beyoncé had when filming. “She put herself on a really tough physical regimen and diet. She and Matthew and Tina were keenly aware of the expectations that both the music business and Hollywood frequently have for how young, beautiful women should look and were smart about making those ideas work to their ends.”
The spy parody movie is the second installment in the Austin Powers series. The movie marked Beyoncé’s second feature film after Carmen: A Hip Hopera and she went on to appear in several iconic roles in Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther and Cadillac Records. She also voiced Nala in the live-action Lion King movie.
The 40-year-old Grammy Award winner just released the cover art for her long-awaited album Renaissance. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” the Black Is King artist posted on her Instagram. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”
