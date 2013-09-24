Steal Her Style: Beyoncé’s Chunky Gold Cuban Link Necklace

Beyoncé’s red carpet style runs the gamut from haute couture by Givenchy to her recently-preferred day-to-day look of cutoff denim shorts, casual tops, and sky-high stilettos.

When she arrived to her recent show in Brazil, Bey dressed up her look with the Valtari gold chain necklace from British label AllSaints. (An accessory we like to think was inspired by her husband Jay Z, who is rarely caught without a heavy gold chain around his neck.) And we’ve found where you can shop it now!

It’s a bit of an investment piece, but who doesn’t want a heavy gold chain in her wardrobe? You can shop the Valtari necklace for $348 at AllSaints now!