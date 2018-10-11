Beyoncé Wore a Massive Ball Gown that Glows in the Freaking Dark

If you didn’t get the chance to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On the Run” concert tour, the biggest thing you missed wasn’t even the music—it was the fashion. More specifically, the incredibly over-the-top (but oh-so beautiful) outfits Beyoncé wore to every single show. Thankfully, Bey’s kept all of us in the loop, sharing her to-die-for looks on Instagram as the tour has progressed.

The latest jaw-dropping ensemble to make it on her profile? A massive—and I mean massive—white and pastel chartreuse ball gown with a ruffled train that probably spans the length of my bedroom. And the best part: It glows in the fucking dark.

At first glance, the look is undeniably incredible. Frankly, it’s hard for a ball gown that huge to not be, but the T-shirt detailing on the top and surprising coloring of the piece make it next-level cool. (The tiny sunglasses don’t hurt, either.)

Obviously the fact that it glows in the fucking dark further elevates the already statement-making piece; there’s something about the juxtaposition of elegant evening wear and kitschy glow-in-the-dark clothing, typically reserved for raves and other events of the sort, that feels distinctly magical.

The so-wrong-but-so-right combination demands attention—and respect. It’s glamorous and edgy all at once—a perfect fit for Bey’s iconic sense of style.

And like I said before, this glow-in-the-dark look was one of many show-stoppers Bey wore throughout the course of “On the Run.” There were hats so dominant she needed peepholes to see through them, dramatic metallic capes that fluttered behind her like angel wings, head-to-toe vinyl, head-to-toe animal prints, head-to-toe embellished fringe and more.

Bey did the damn thing, and we’re just glad we got the chance to bear witness to it (even if we only did so through Instagram).