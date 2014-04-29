Links to Click: Beyoncé Gets Poetic for Instagram, Kendall and Justin for Calvin Klein Rumors, More

Take a late afternoon break and check out today’s buzzy stories circulating around the web. Read on for links you must click now!

1. We’re quite impressed by Queen Bey’s taste in poetry. Beyoncé got poetic on Instagram, posting pieces of “The Invitation” by best-selling author Oriah Mountain Dreamer. [Instagram]

2. Karlie Kloss is trying out her hand at design. The VS Angel, is working on a range of sunglasses with affordable eyewear brand Warby Parker. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

3. Rumor has it Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are staring in the next Calvin Klein campaign together. [Grazia]

4. LOL! This Davenport University student’s graduation celebration will be remembered forever. For all the wrong reasons. [Fox News]

5. Here are our 5 helpful tips for keeping nightlife shenanigans under wraps come morning. [Daily Makeover]

6. Italian blogger, Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad has been drawn as a “Simpons” character by series creator Matt Groening. [The Blonde Salad]

7. Lipstick Layering 101: How to layer lipstick like a pro. Your lipstick wardrobe is about to get so much better. [Beauty High]

8. Here is everything you need to know about the lime shortage. Yes, it’s actually a thing. [The Vivant]