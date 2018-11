Taking a break from the rigorous performing schedule on her “I AM…” tour, Beyonce throws on some YSL cage booties and takes on the city of Vienna, Austria. She pairs a white burn-out tank, a silver chain belt, a studded Valentino bag, and J Brand ripped/bleached jeans to compliment her subtle choice of footwear (insert sarcasm here). Whatever, she’s Sasha Fierce and she can wear whatever she wants.