Here’s The Beyoncé Essay That Everyone’s Talking About: ‘Gender Equality is a Myth’

In case you aren’t in the loop, there’s been much discussion over the feminism (or lack thereof) of Beyoncé’s surprise self-titled album. Scholars from all over have spoken up about whether or not the pop star’s messaging falls in line with feminist theories. And to be fair, Bey opened herself up to this kind of discussion from the very beginning, by using a well-known from African feminist scholar Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche on her song “Flawless.” Here it is:

We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls: “You can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful; otherwise, you will threaten the man.” Because I am female, I am expected to aspire to marriage. I am expected to make my life choices always keeping in mind that marriage is most important … why do we teach girls to aspire to marriage and we don’t teach boys the same? … Feminist: a person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes.

And, now, Bey seems to be participating directly in the debate: she’s penned an essay on gender equality for the Centre for American Progress’ annual Shriver Report. She wrote the piece in response to this finding published in the Shriver Report: 42 million American women are either living in poverty and/or “on the verge of financial oblivion.”

Beyoncé takes on everything from the economic consequences of gender inequality to the false perception that gender equality has already been achieved in the First World.

And while we completely agree with Queen Bey on most points, and generally consider her new album to be a pop culture victory for ladies everywhere—or, as Pharrell put it, Beyoncé “just ran through the jail and let all the women out”—we aren’t too impressed with her execution in this piece of writing.

