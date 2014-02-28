See What 30 Random Words Look Like in the Pink Beyoncé Font

It’s hard to believe, but Beyoncé only released her self-titled album “Beyoncé” two months ago. There are so many things about it that already seem like permanent pop culture fixtures: the term “surfboard,” the fact that she openly talks about her sex life with husband Jay Z in the song “Partition,” and, not least of which: the album cover’s sparse design, with pink, blocky letters spelling out her name on a black background.
Considering that it’s already become so ubiquitous in pop culture, we felt inspired to see what other words would look like with the same visual treatment. And we didn’t stop there–we wanted to see what completely silly words would look like in the style of a woman and artist who is anything but silly.
Click through the gallery to see what 30 words just as random as “surfboard” look like in the sure-to-be-iconic Beyoncé font!
pə-ˈprē-kə, pa-: A red powder that is made from sweet peppers and used as a spice for food.
In a sentence: Shake it like you would paprika onto a batch of freshly made deviled eggs.
/twərk/: Dance to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance.
In a sentence: No one can twerk quite like Beyoncé.
ˈpe-tē-ˌkōt: A structured skirt that a woman or girl wears under a dress or outer skirt.
In a sentence: Beyoncé doesn't need petticoats under her skirts, because she's already so bootylicious.
lə-ˈzän-yə: A type of Italian food that has layers of flat noodles baked with a sauce usually of tomatoes, cheese, and meat.
In a sentence: Please pass the lasagna.
ˌla-kə-ˈdā-zi-kəl: Feeling or showing a lack of interest or enthusiasm.
In a sentence: In the abscence of new Beyoncé music, she adopted a completely lackadaisical attitude toward everything.
ski-ˈda-dəl: To leave a place very quickly.
In a sentence: After she wins at an awards show, Beyoncé skedaddles out the back door.
ˈpä-pē-ˌkäk: Foolish words or ideas.
In a sentence: Once everyone accused Beyoncé of lip-synching, but it was nothing but poppycock.
ˈbrü-ˌhä-ˌhä/: Great excitement or concern about something.
In a sentence: A true brouhaha erupted when he made the argument that Beyoncé wasn't a true artist.
ˈgär-gəl: To clean your throat and mouth with a liquid that you move around in your throat and then spit out.
In a sentence: My dentist was asking me about my weekend at the same time I was trying to gargle.
ˈməs-tərd: A thick and spicy yellow or brownish-yellow sauce that is usually eaten with meat.
In a sentence: Please pass the mustard.
ˈmā-ə-ˌnāz: A thick, white sauce used especially in salads and on sandwiches and made chiefly of eggs, vegetable oil, and vinegar or lemon juice.
In a sentence: In Europe, they forego ketchup on French fries in favor of mayonnaise.
/lärd/: Fat from the abdomen of a pig that is rendered and clarified for use in cooking.
In a sentence: That tub of lard sitting on the counter is utterly disgusting.
kər-ˈfə-fəl: Disturbance, fuss.
In a sentence: She had to get in a little kerfuffle at the Beyoncé concert after someone nearby said Rihanna was better.
ˈhü-tə-ˌna-nē: A gathering at which folksingers entertain often with the audience joining in.
In a sentence: They had a big hootenanny to celebrate the release of the new Beyoncé album.
ˈgä-bəl-dē-ˌgu̇k, -ˌgük: Speech or writing that is complicated and difficult to understand.
In a sentence: She tried to reenact the way Beyoncé pronounces "surfboard," but it just came out like gobbledygook.
ˈfə-dē-ˌdə-dē: a person with old-fashioned or conservative ideas and attitudes.
In a sentence: You don't like Rihanna's fishnet shirt? C'mon, don't be a such a fuddy-duddy!
ˈflə-məks: To confuse.
In a sentence: She was totally flummoxed by the reality that some people actively dislike Beyoncé's music.
ˈfla-chə-lən(t)s: The presence of too much gas or air in the stomach or intestines.
In a sentence: She wanted to go to yoga class after work, but was afraid she would be embarrassed by her flatulence.
ˌdis-kəm-ˈbä-b(y)ə-ˌlāt: To upset, confuse.
In a sentence: She got all discombobulated on her way to the party when she made a wrong turn.
ˈir-ˌlōb: The soft part of the ear that hangs down from the bottom.
In a sentence: Do your earlobes hang low, do they wobble to and fro?
ˈwē-nəs: The skin flap formed on the back of your elbow when your arm is straight.
In a sentence: Since it's wintertime, my wenis is all dry and itchy.
ˈnin-kəm-ˌpüp: A foolish or stupid person.
In a sentence: He claimed to not be a fan of Beyoncé, which means he's nothing more than a nincompoop.
ˈdü-zē: Something that is unusually good, bad, big, severe, etc.
In a sentence: That pop quiz was a real doozy; I didn't know any of the answers!
ˈdä-ləp: A small amount of soft food, a usually small amount of something.
In a sentence: She asked me how much whipped cream I wanted on my latte, and I said just a dollop.
ˈdi-lē-ˌda-lē: To move or act too slowly; to waste time.
In a sentence: There's one thing you can be sure of: when it comes to her career, Beyoncé certainly does not dillydally.
chə-ˈwä-(ˌ)wä, shə-, -wə: Any of a breed of very small roundheaded dogs that occur in short-coated and long-coated varieties.
In a sentence: Her chihuahua was really yappy and annoyed all the neighbors.
ˌkä-kə-ˈmā-mē: Ridiculous, unheard of.
In a sentence: He had this cockamamie idea that Beyoncé wasn't the Queen of the World.
ˌka-lə-ˈpi-j(ē-)ən: Having shapely buttocks.
In a sentence: Before there was 'bootylicious,' there was callipygian.
kə-ˈnü-dəl: To hug and kiss another person in a sexual way.
In a sentence: They deny that they're dating, but it's hard to believe when you see them canoodling everywhere.
/bee-yáwn-say/: A pop singer from Houston, Texas, who has risen to the heights of music and is considered by many to be the best entertainer alive.
In a sentence: I saw Beyoncé live in concert the other night and I almost died from the sheer amazingness.