Finally: Beyoncé’s ‘Flawless’ Flannel Is Now Up for Grabs

No word yet on why this took so long, but replicas of the red-and-black flannel shirt that Beyoncé wears in her music video for “Flawless” just hit the singer’s web shop. And there’s an added bonus feature not included in the one she wears in the video: the word “Flawless” written across the back in the blocky font Bey has already essentially trademarked. Check it out:

The shirt retails for $75, which really isn’t a bad price to pay if you’re (ahem, like us) a die-hard Bey fan. We have to wonder though: this shirt, as well as the black sweatshirts with pink font that went on sale earlier this year, are actually really awesome and stylish–but who, precisely, is buying them? We haven’t seen any of the street style set wearing them (yet), so we’re wondering who’s bought into the hype.

Head to Bey’s shop to buy the shirt now, check out Bey wearing the shirt as part of her “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” then (just for kicks) watch the “Flawless” video below!