Beyoncé Got Three Emmy Nominations For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Beyoncé has 17 Grammy Awards on the shelf at home, and this year, she might add three Emmys to her collection. The singer who performed so hard during her XLVII Super Bowl Halftime Show that she literally turned off the power in the New Orleans Super Dome has now scored another coup: three nominations from The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Queen Bey and her team of (all-female) performers received nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program; Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special; and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie or a Special.

Considering that Bey’s halftime show drew the second-largest audience to the Super Bowl ever, and that she unforgettably reunited Destiny’s Child on stage, we think she deserves those Emmys. We’ll find out this Sunday if she will up her major awards count to 20! Check out the show above and relive all the awesomeness.