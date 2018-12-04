Beyoncé Gave Ed Sheeran the Scariest Look When He Messed Up During Their Duet

Performing with Beyoncé is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered to only a select number people. There’s Jay-Z. There’s Kelly Rowland. There’s Lady Gaga. And then…there was Ed Sheeran at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday. At the concert, which was held in South Africa, Sheeran and Beyoncé performed their 2017 song, “Perfect.” And let’s just say people weren’t pleased with his outfit nor his performance.

For the performance, Sheeran wore baggy jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt underneath another T-shirt, which would’ve been fine for a concert in garage. But next to Beyoncé, who wore a sculptural pink gown, Sheeran looked completely out of place. It didn’t take long for fans to criticize the British singer’s attire, pointing out the double standard between the expectations for male and female pop stars. “Ed Sheeran is a 27 year old man the fact we’ve enabled him to feel it’s ok to dress like this at all, let alone next to Beyoncé really boils my piss,” one Twitter user wrote.

Already on thin ice, Sheeran made his second—and perhaps worse—mistake during his performance Beyoncé. Video of the moment shows Sheeran singing his solo in “Perfect” when he messes up a note, causing Beyoncé—who’s enjoying the music with her eyes closed at the time—to open them abruptly and look at her duet partner. “The way Beyonce opened her eyes when he messed up that note 😭,” one fan tweeted.

Let this be a reminder to always be on our A game when in the presence of Beyoncé.