Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk In Love’ Emoji Video is Pure Brilliance: Watch it Now

As if Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” video couldn’t get any better, it just did. The pop culture savants over at Time magazine re-created the entire clip in emojis. Behold:
All the most important parts of the real video are there: a very literal representation of lyrics like “surfboard,” “watermelon,” and even lesser-known parts like “park it in my lot, 7-11.”
And if you need more, they also made one for Katy Perry’s hit song “Roar.” This is pure pop bubblegum, and we’re obsessed! Watch the clip above.