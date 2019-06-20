Listen To Beyoncé & Donald Glover Sing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” In ‘The Lion King’

Can you feel my heart leaping out of my chest and into the hand’s Disney right now? This is the teaser trailer we have all been waiting for. Disney released a clip of Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing The Lion King’s, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for and more. If heaven could sing, this is what it would sound like. It’s like sweet angels blessing us with the most beautiful and magical vocals you could hope for.

Back in January, comedian Billy Eichner (who stars as Timon in the film), revealed that this duo would be singing the Oscar-winning song by Elton John and Tim Rice. And now, thanks to this international TV spot as well as Beyoncé stan tweet, we have proof.

The film, which hits theaters on July 19, 2019, “journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.” It is led by Donald Glover, who voices the protagonist, Simba, and of course, our Queen (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter), who voices Nala. James Earl Jones is also reprising his role as Mufasa, AKA dreams are coming true ten-fold with this remake. Take a look at the latest teaser trailer. A few weeks ago we heard Beyoncé’s first lines as Nala, but the clip of actual singing might be enough to make our hearts burst.

It’s also worth mentioning that Eicher and Seth Rogan are ~slaying~ Timon and Pumba. We get a little sneak peek of them at the end of the first trailer Beyoncé shared. The casting is brilliant and we’re excited for a little comedic relief from those two.

Basically, the cast is full of iconic duos. Now—you’re welcome—here are Beyoncé and Glover AKA Nala and Simba singing like their souls were meant to do that and only that:

Naturally, fans don’t even know what do to with their emotions. So, they’ve turned to Twitter: