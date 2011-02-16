Beyonce Does it Right

Earlier today, Beyonce Knowles was spotted with her mother, Tina, and nephew, Daniel, as they were leaving sunglass boutique Ilori on Rodeo Drive. Looks like Beyonce is taking a little break from her international tour to spend some time chatting and shopping with her family.

We totally appreciate Beyonce’s ability to make a #1 hit out of every song she sings and look like a rockstar while doing it. That’s why it was no surprise when we caught the Halo singer today and our jaws dropped. Her most recent hairstyle: long, light brown beachy locks, compliment her strapless jumpsuit impeccably.

And her accessories? Absolutely Beautiful, hold the Nightmare. Her brown gladiator boots, which are a perfect balance of boot and sandal, look great on her legs. The brown studded messenger bag reminds us of a softer version of all the great handbags Alexander Wang has been coming out with. We’ve never seen so much brown thrown together so nicely.

Keep it up and we may have to strip Rihanna of the Most-Stylish-Pop-Artist award and hand it over to her…no wonder Jay-Z ‘put a ring on it.’