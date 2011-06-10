Beyonce Does Dazed & Confused In Custom Givenchy

Fashion fans everywhere flipped out when Beyonc‘s couture-heavy clip for “Run The World (Girls)” debuted last month, in which she dances around in looks by Alexander McQueen, Norma Kamali, Jean Paul Gaultier and one of the stunning white gowns from the Givenchy Couture Spring 2011 collection.

Bey’s love affair with Givenchy continues in the July 2011 issue of Dazed & Confused, and she stars on the cover in a vibrant look from the label’s Fall 2011 collectionyou know, the one with the cats. Shot by Sharif Hamza, the pop starwhose new album “4” drops on June 28wears one of a kind pieces by the likes of Gareth Pugh, Tom Ford, YSL and many more. Obviously, she looks fierce.

Photos via The Fashion Spot