Beyoncé’s Diva Demands On Tour Include Enormous Dressing Room and $900 Straws

Beyoncé may position herself as one of the most humble stars out there, grateful for all her blessings and just happy to be doing what she loves, but let’s not forget that she is a total diva. Last night, she kicked off the first of six shows in London as part of her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour at the famed 02 Arena—and she had some pretty lofty demands.

After arriving at the arena by a private helicopter, the 31-year-old star immediately took issue with one very important thing: Her dressing room! While the dressing rooms are said to be luxurious and massive at the arena, she just didn’t feel they were big enough—and opted to get ready in the ones that are normally used for entire sports teams.

Of course, she reportedly customized the rooms before she arrived with white drapes, leather sofas, and dramatic carpeting. This isn’t the only demand Bey has had while on tour. Here’s a real doozy: The singer shelled out $900 dollars for titanium straws, which is allegedly the only thing she will drink from during a tour. And when it comes to an after show treat, she enjoys a hand-carved ice ball to cool her throat. Junk food is banned entirely backstage, and she prefers that everyone on her team wears only 100 percent pure cotton, naturally.

Her management has also prohibited photographers who aren’t hired by her specifically from attending the shows, after unflattering images (see above) of her performing at the Super Bowl caused an Internet sensation.

Frankly, we think there’s nothing wrong with looking crazy while onstage—especially when you’re in the zone. But Beyoncé does what she wants to do, and what she wants to do is have bigger dressing rooms and drink from really expensive straws!

What do you think of Beyoncé’s diva demands? Share your thoughts in the comments below.