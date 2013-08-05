Beyoncé’s Diet: Everything The Superstar Eats and Drinks While on Tour

Beyoncé is currently wrapping up the North American leg of her Mrs. Carter World Tour—tonight is her final of three shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center—and the singer’s stringent tour schedule got us thinking about what she does when she’s not killing it on stage. And more specifically: what does she eat?

For a peek into the singer’s on-tour diet, we went back through the archives of her Tumblr, where Bey posts intimate shots of everything from daughter Blue Ivy Carter to her most recent snack.

And it’s not what you might think. Everything from ice cream to fried chicken to fine wine has made it onto her daily menu—click through the gallery to see everything the superstar eats and drinks while on tour