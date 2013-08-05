Beyoncé’s Diet: Everything The Superstar Eats and Drinks While on Tour

Beyoncé is currently wrapping up the North American leg of her Mrs. Carter World Tour—tonight is her final of three shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center—and the singer’s stringent tour schedule got us thinking about what she does when she’s not killing it on stage. And more specifically: what does she eat?
For a peek into the singer’s on-tour diet, we went back through the archives of her Tumblr, where Bey posts intimate shots of everything from daughter Blue Ivy Carter to her most recent snack.
And it’s not what you might think. Everything from ice cream to fried chicken to fine wine has made it onto her daily menu—click through the gallery to see everything the superstar eats and drinks while on tour
Beyoncé's tour diet, perhaps unsurprisingly, does include some stops every now and then at a convenience store. After all, what's late night snacks without Welch's Fruit Chews?
Days off in her resident New York are spent, in part, with trips to the Mr. Softee ice cream truck.
Seafood seems to be one of Bey's favorite dishes; this particular meal consisted of deep-fried, stuffed lobster tails.
Staying true to her Texan roots, Bey recently noshed on a side of corn on the cob: a true Southern classic.
Another Southern summer staple: freshly sliced watermelon.
To celebrate the release of hubby Jay Z's album "Magna Carta Holy Grail," Bey and company dined on "MCHG" cake.
None of Bey's meals are complete without a bottle of very fine wine.
Bey loves her a KitKat bar.
Bey's stringent dance moves on stage help her keep her figure, since it's certainly not the fried chicken and waffles that's doing it.
Or the biscuits, grits, eggs, and fried steak (another Southern classic).
Or the buttered pecan ice cream.
Or the pound cake. Seriously, how does she stay so thin?
After giving birth to Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé lost the baby weight quickly by sticking to a stringent diet of little more than protein, minimal carbs, and fresh fruit.
Roasted chicken and fresh veggies also surely helped Bey lose her baby weight.
More vintage fine wine complements Bey's diet.
For Bey's birthday, Jay Z prepared a cake reading "Happy B'Day Beyoncé - Love, Jay and Blue." Awwwww.
On a trip to her hometown of Houston, Texas, Beyoncé, sister Solange, and a friend stopped at taco truck Food Shark for tacos and beer.
A presentation of sweets and pastries is a common occurrence when Bey stays in hotels on tour. At one of her three comeback shows last year at Revel Resort in Atlantic City, Bey concluded her performance by saying, "Now I'm gonna go have me some chocolate!"
Bey's stay at Revel also included indulging in a plate full of gold-flecked cherries.
Bey's diet is also infused with Mexican-influenced dishes true to her Texan roots, like these fajita fixings, which included a freshly diced, spicy jalapeño.