Links To Click: Beyoncé Finally Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Karlie Kloss and Daft Punk, More

Take a mid-day break to see what made our reading list today!

1. Beyoncé’s publicist finally came forward and officially confirmed that the singer is not pregnant at this time. [Us Weekly]

2. Is Karlie Kloss shooting a video with Daft Punk in NYC right now? It sure looks like it. [The Cut]

3. Gucci is bringing a group of its handbag artisans to NYC for a three-day stint so you can watch them build their designs. [The Vivant]

4. Michelle Williams seems to be getting quite close and canoodly with artist Dustin Yellin. [People]

5. Hitmaking producer Dev Hynes is reportedly working on Britney Spears’ new album. [Pop Justice]

6. Miranda Kerr has a seven-minute fitness plan she swears by. That seems manageable. [Beauty High]

7. Nine Inch Nails just released their first song in nearly five years, and their new album will come out September 3. [Soundcloud]

8. Taylor Swift’s new up-do, and more of the best beauty looks from last night’s CMT Awards. [Daily Makeover]

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Beyoncé Is Not Pregnant, According To Jay-Z

See Beyoncé’s Boutique On Rent The Runway