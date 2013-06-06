Links To Click: Beyoncé Finally Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Karlie Kloss and Daft Punk, More

Take a mid-day break to see what made our reading list today!
1. Beyoncé’s publicist finally came forward and officially confirmed that the singer is not pregnant at this time. [Us Weekly]
2. Is Karlie Kloss shooting a video with Daft Punk in NYC right now? It sure looks like it. [The Cut]
3. Gucci is bringing a group of its handbag artisans to NYC for a three-day stint so you can watch them build their designs. [The Vivant]
4. Michelle Williams seems to be getting quite close and canoodly with artist Dustin Yellin. [People]
5. Hitmaking producer Dev Hynes is reportedly working on Britney Spears’ new album. [Pop Justice]
6. Miranda Kerr has a seven-minute fitness plan she swears by. That seems manageable. [Beauty High]
7. Nine Inch Nails just released their first song in nearly five years, and their new album will come out September 3. [Soundcloud]
8. Taylor Swift’s new up-do, and more of the best beauty looks from last night’s CMT Awards. [Daily Makeover]
