Beyonce Darkens Skin For Mag Cover, Bieber Cuts His Hair!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

This is Alexander Wang’s niece, and I am dying. (Fashion Copious)

Beyonce covers the new issue of L’Officiel Paris in celebration of its 90th issue. She looks stunning as always, but chatter is all about the fact that she voluntarily darkened her face to “get back to her African roots.” Doesn’t seem that groundbreakingly crazy to me. You? (Jezebel)

Word vaguely rumored on the street is that Kate Middleton will wear Erdem to officially become a princess. I love me some Erdem, but I don’t believe it. (Vogue UK)

The Biebs shorn his locks. The hair fell like tears from a tweens eyes. (LA Times)

Kenzo PR took to the Twitterverse to send Tweets that allude to the idea that Stefano Pilati is getting the boot from YSL. Sadness if it’s so. (NY Mag)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @dkny #MadLibs I am feeling _______________ Freezing and sick of winter.

RT @Styleite Watch Chloe Sevigny impersonate her YouTube impersonator & reveal her axe murdering plans with HBO http://bit.ly/eFNpIv No seriously, watch it.

RT @ Bergdorfs Me: I look twelve today. Jess: No… No. Definitely not. You look at least thirteen or fourteen. #nomakeupdayproblems Better than 50!

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE A little bit of Ksubi to brighten up your life http://twitpic.com/42mzk7 Definitely bright!

RT @derekblasberg So far, my favorite fall trends include: Dalmation print fur, crochet knits inspired by Roseanne’s couch, and one-size-fits-all ponchos. Random!