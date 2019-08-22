Aw—Beyoncé Cried After That 2009 VMA Drama With Taylor Swift

Remember when Kanye West jumped on to the stage to interrupt Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech? It was 2009. It was the VMAs. And he thought Beyoncé should have won. Well apparently, Beyoncé cried during Taylor Swift x Kanye West’s VMA 2009 drama. Swift did too, according to a Viacom executive. Kanye stated that Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video was one of the best of all time (which I mean, true) but that didn’t excuse his behavior. It was unsettling for Swift, who was in the middle of an all-time high after winning Best Female Music Video for her hit, “You Belong With Me.”

Kanye, who was apparently not supposed to be seated anywhere near the stage, jumped up on stage and took time out of Swift’s acceptance speech to essentially say Beyoncé should’ve won. No one really knew what was going on at that moment, but there were a lot of shocked faces. And in a recent interview, Viacom President Van Toffler discussed what happened after Kanye’s little outburst. “I walk behind the stage—and sure enough, there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying.” Aw! Bey! But luckily, Toffler had a solution for the tear-stained Queen. He explained in the interview: “[Beyoncé] was like, ‘I didn’t know this was going to happen, I feel so bad for her.’ And that’s when it started to click in my head, and maybe hers, about potentially having the whole arc play out in that one night. At some point, I let her know that she was probably going to be up on the podium at the end of the show for an award. And wouldn’t it be nice to have Taylor come up and have her moment then?…I would normally not say anything, but I had two crying artists.”

Well played, sir! It worked out for both Swift and Beyoncé. Both women took home awards that night, and they each got “their moment.” Are you crying? Because we are. All over again!

Also, side note. In case you need a good laugh and a reminder of how incredibly cool former President Barack Obama is, take a look at the video below. Obama literally called Kanye a “jackass” for his behavior at the VMAs that night, and we love him for it. His delivery is spot-on.