Beyoncé On The Cover Of Vogue UK: 4 Interesting Quotes

Remember that blurry picture that made its way around the internet last week? The one that was rumored to be Beyoncé’s Vogue UK cover? Turns out, that’s exactly what that was.

The 31-year-old mega-star appears on the issue’s May cover in a blue Jonathan Saunders ensemble and opens up about a variety of topics, including her views on feminism and her marriage, as excerpted by the Daily Mail. Read on for a few interesting quotes straight from Queen Bey.

1. On whether she considers herself a feminist: “That word can be very extreme …But I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality. Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are? Why do you have to label yourself anything? I’m just a woman and I love being a woman.”

2. On gender equality: “I do believe in equality and that we have a way to go and it’s something that’s pushed aside and something that we have been conditioned to accept.”

3. On husband Jay-Z: “I’m happily married. I love my husband … I feel like Mrs Carter is who I am, but more bold and more fearless than I’ve ever been.”

4. About daughter Blue Ivy: “It comes from knowing my purpose and really meeting myself once I saw my child. I was like, ‘OK, this is what you were born to do.’ The purpose of my body became completely different.”

To read the entire interview, pick up Vogue UK, on newsstands April 8.