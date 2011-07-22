Beyonce Continues High Fashion Extravaganza in Paris Pics

After Beyonce used some unrecognizbable designers (including an FIT student) for her most recent album cover, more photos from that same shoot have surfaced and Beyonce is looking decidedly high fashion.Beyonce and photographer Greg Gex put together a set of photos on a Parisian rooftop that have more a fashion editorial vibe, rather than your average pop album art.

Although all of the looks aren’t credited, Beyonce is definitely werking it. She posted a video to her YouTube for a behind-the-scenes of the shoot and although Queen B looks as sweet as always in between takes, she lets out some of that Sasha Fierceness as soon as Gex starts clicking.

Watch the video and take a look at the other shots from the shoot to see Beyonce continue to wear some very avant-garde looks – especially those deadly silver shoes.