Beyoncé Congratulates Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on New Baby Girl

It’s long been rumored that Beyoncé isn’t a big Kim Kardashian fan. Back when Kardashian started dating Kanye West, a close friend of Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z, in April 2012, it was reported that Bey turned her nose up at the reality starlet and didn’t want to be around her. While neither of them have actually made statements about the issue, they have appeared looking chummy on multiple occasions, like the Met Gala and at one of Bey’s concerts in London. Now, it seems like whatever beef may have existed has officially been squelched—thanks to the birth of Kardashian and West’s baby girl.

Today, Beyoncé (or someone on her team) took to her Tumblr to post the above photo—which is adorable, we might add—along with the message, “Congratulations Kim & Kanye, enjoy this beautiful moment together – Beyoncé.”

Frankly, this is just another reason why Bey is such as class act. She obviously had no obligation to post a message like this, but it’s nice to see that she’s making the effort. Perhaps now that Kardashian has a baby with West, she’s taking their relationship a bit more seriously.

Of course, our inner skeptics suspect that her “enjoy this beautiful moment together” statement is a passive-aggressive jab, reminding them that this is their moment—and not one they should share with the media—but we could be reading into it.

