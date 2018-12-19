Beyoncé Recapped Her Best (Most Colorful) 2018 Concert Outfits in a Single Instagram

Although it’s unlikely anyone’s year was more eventful than Beyoncé‘s, the iconic singer was able to recap her entire 2018 in a single social media post. (Meanwhile, we’re still sitting here staring at 20 separate pictures, trying to decide which ones will make the 10-slide cut on Instagram.) The way we see it, this is yet another way Queen Bey is better than us, and we accepted defeat a long, long time ago.

But can we talk about the freaking Instagram?

In typical power-moves-only fashion, Beyoncé took to social media to share 10 of the most stunning, drool-worthy (and colorful!) photos we’ve ever seen—many of which highlight Beyoncé’s best 2018 concert outfits. The first image features Queen Bey herself, surrounded by squad members onstage at a show during her (and hubby Jay-Z’s) “On the Run II” tour. And they’re literally a rainbow?

In the photo, Beyoncé stuns in a lemon yellow ensemble (which you can get a better look at on slide two), and we have to wonder—is it because of Lemonade? We might be reaching here, but it’s a fantasy worth sharing. The ladies surrounding her drip in complementary colors, and we almost feel like we’re at the show. (There’s no better way to relive a Beyoncé concert than to ogle Beyoncé’s best concert outfits, right?)

The rest of the post’s photos give us an even deeper glimpse into the glamorous and highly fashionable life of American Royalty, and we’re absolutely not complaining. Only one photo (number eight) is in black and white, and we imagine there’s a reason, simply because Beyoncé doesn’t do anything by accident.

By the time we finish scrolling through this slideshow for the first time, our jaws hurt from sitting on the ground for so long, and our hearts ache for another solo Beyoncé album. All we want is to return to the good old days—the good old booty-shaking, single-lady-inspiring, girl-gang-supporting days. Like, we know her children are important. But think of it this way—her fans were her first children, kinda.

But then we remember, Beyoncé’s best 2018 concert outfits were high-key better than the ensembles she’s worn during any other tour. (I mean, she wore a dress that glowed in the freaking dark.) We’re not sure whether it’s the subject matter of her lyrics that’s elevating her style to new heights, or whether she’s just entered a new level of Bey-dom. But of one thing, we’re certain: We can live with this new era of Beyoncé music if it means the fashion is this good.