Beyoncé Charters Billionaire’s $28.5 Million Private Jet For World Tour



Let’s all just stop calling Beyoncé a humble star, especially when we have constant evidence to the contrary. Aside from her preference for $900 straws, it seems that Queen Bey (who recently demanded that everyone “bow down” to her) also has a penchant for flying in style. For her Mrs. Carter Show world tour, she has reportedly enlisted a $28.5 million private jet owned by famed businessman and host of the UK version of “The Apprentice” Lord Alan Sugar.

The jet is an Embraer Legacy 650 that he scooped up in 2010, and has a less-than-subtle “G-SUGA” written on the tail. Apparently, it reaches cruising speeds of up to 500 miles per hour and is decked out with three cabins, a luxury bathroom, and a high-tech entertainment system. A simple refuel of the plane costs up to $15,000, which should definitely make you stop complaining about how much it costs to fill up your car. Given that she’s one of the biggest stars in the world, we understand her need for heightened security and private travel.

In other news, Beyonce has been in Europe since last week’s Met Gala and she’s been racking up some serious bills—including one for over $1,000 for chicken wings at UK favorite Nando’s. Nice.

Photo via Tumblr