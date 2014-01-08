Links to Click: Petitioners Slam Beyoncé, the Golden Globes Food Menu, More

Thank God it’s Hump Day! Here’s what kept us entertained this (freezing cold) Wednesday. Read on!

1. Uh-oh. There’s currently a petition circulating asking Queen Bey to submit profits from her song “XO” to the Challenger Learning Center, after the singer stirred up controversy over sampling audio from the tragic destruction of the spacecraft in 1986. [Care2]

2. The Golden Globes are this Sunday, which means Hollywood’s best and brightest will be noshing on delicious nibbles during the show. Find out what’s on this year’s Golden Globes menu! [The Vivant]

3. This makes us want to book a trip to Japan, like, yesterday. Check out the inside of this adorable bunny-petting boutique. [Kotaku]

4. Shopbop and SoulCycle teamed up on a collection of fitness wear, and it’s really, really cute. We want it all! [Racked]

5. Olivia Wilde went ombré, and it looks stunning. [Daily Makeover]

6. Kim Kardashian tipped a valet driver at Barneys in Hollywood a whopping $100. [Radar]

7. If you’ve ever been super excited, then kind of “meh,” then absolutely regretted your choices at the salon, then you’ll understand the 13 emotional stages of wearing glitter polish. [Beauty High]

8. File this away under “too much time on his hands.” This guy is actively working to turn himself into a Gap mannequin. [BuzzFeed]