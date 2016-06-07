Surprise! Beyoncé Is the CFDA’s Fashion Icon of the Year

We knew something was up when the CFDA didn’t announce the recipient of its Fashion Icon of the Year award in advance as it has in past years. And, well, it turns out it had something big up their sleeves—Beyoncé big, in fact.

The “Lemonade” star arrived midway through the ceremony with Jay Z and Blue Ivy in tow and took the stage in a seriously sparkly Givenchy suit paired with a wide-brimmed hat like the one she’s been wearing on tour.

Of course, fan sites already have video of her acceptance speech up:

https://twitter.com/BeyonceReigns/status/740014663598018560

And the Twitterati in the audience gave fans running updates on Bey’s best lines:

"They didn't want to dress a Black Country curvy girl." @Beyonce reflecting on her Destiny's Child days. #CFDAAwards — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) June 7, 2016

"Having presence is about so much more than what you wear." – @Beyonce dropping #BARS at the #CFDAAwards — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) June 7, 2016

"When I wore these clothes on stage I felt like Khaleesi." @Beyonce on Tina Knowles' costumes. #CFDAAwards — steff yotka (@steff_leopard) June 7, 2016

Bow down much?