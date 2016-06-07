Surprise! Beyoncé Is the CFDA’s Fashion Icon of the Year

We knew something was up when the CFDA didn’t announce the recipient of its Fashion Icon of the Year award in advance as it has in past years. And, well, it turns out it had something big up their sleeves—Beyoncé big, in fact.
The “Lemonade” star arrived midway through the ceremony with Jay Z and Blue Ivy in tow and took the stage in a seriously sparkly Givenchy suit paired with a wide-brimmed hat like the one she’s been wearing on tour.
Of course, fan sites already have video of her acceptance speech up:
https://twitter.com/BeyonceReigns/status/740014663598018560
And the Twitterati in the audience gave fans running updates on Bey’s best lines:
Bow down much?