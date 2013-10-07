Beyoncé Fans Take Note: An Official Queen Bey Calendar Now Exists for 2014

Things are looking exponentially sexier for 2014 now that Beyoncé‘s first-ever calendar is available for sale on her official site, and will hit select retail stores on October 15.

The $15 calendar features 12 original photos of Queen Bey, who flaunts her toned abs and cleavage in a black sequinned crop top and matching hat with on-trend cat ears on the cover. The 32 year-old “Love On Top” singer is currently working on her next album, and getting ready to embark on the New Zealand and Australian leg of her Mrs Carter Show World Tour.

The Carter’s are nothing if not business savvy, with Jay Z recently annoucing he has collaborated on a range of offerings with other brands to curate a collection of limited-edition holiday products for the high end department store Barneys.

We don’t know about you, but the only thing better than 12 months of glamorous Bey, is 12 months of Bey with her adorable 20 month old daughter Blue Ivy, although the odds are slim considering how protective the singer is of her kin. Either way, figuring out what to get our Beyoncé-loving friends for the holidays just got easier.

Head over to the superstar’s site to shop the calendar now!