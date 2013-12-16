Links to Click: Beyoncé Breaks Records, Vera Wang Moving Her Runway Show, More

The Internet today revealed to us some news not-so-surprising, some thrilling, and some shocking. Read on, and happy almost-end-of-Monday!

1. The “duh” heard ’round the world: Beyoncé set a new record for the fastest-selling ever to hit iTunes, with more than 820,000 sold over the weekend. [HuffPo]

2. Vera Wang follows the trail of designers marching away from Lincoln Center—she’ll show her collection at a TBD location during NYFW. [WWD]

3. And speaking of the great Fashion Week overhaul of 2014, the CFDA has joined forces with the Fashion Calendar to streamline next season’s schedule. [StyleCaster Inbox]

4. As you might expect, Rachel Zoe’s bedroom is filled with stylish trinkets. Shop her boudoir here! [The Vivant]

5. Cate Blanchett covers the January 2014 issue of Vogue, and naturally looks stunning. [Vogue]

6. Ever wondered what beauty products Taylor Swift lives and dies by? Find out here, plus more of celebrities’ favorite cosmetics. [Daily Makeover]

7. Elle Fanning can be seen peeling away her skin in this buzzy new short film. Yikes! [IndieWire]

8. Here’s what you need to banish shine forever and achieve a perfectly matte beauty look. [Beauty High]