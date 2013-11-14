Spotted: Beyoncé Wearing a Louis Vuitton Ski Mask On the Set of Her ‘Bow Down’ Video

After initially releasing the song some eight months ago, Beyoncé is finally filming the music video to accompany “Bow Down/I Been On.” Some crazy Bey hive members (i.e., hardcore Beyoncé fans) spotted her on a set in Los Angeles and took to Twitter to share their spotting. They also claimed to hear the song being blasted in the area where she was spotted–all signs point to yes!

What we’re more curious about here is Bey’s Louis Vuitton ski mask. Is it part of her wardrobe for the video, or just an (admittedly, poor) attempt to hide her face while she’s milling about between filming scenes? Considering that the jacket she’s wearing also appears to be a Vuitton design—from the Spring 2013 collection, which was rife with checkerboard patterns—we’d like to venture a guess that it’s a full look from the video.

A quick search reveals that this ski mask is not currently available to buy on the Vuitton site, which leads us to believe it’s a custom creation. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for when this video finally drops, and if the mask-and-jacket combo makes an appearance!