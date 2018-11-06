15 Body-Positive Beyoncé Quotes to Remind You to Love Yourself

There is no better advice than Beyoncé’s. In her 20-something years in the spotlight, the 37-year-old has taught us some of the most important life lessons about confidence, body acceptance, feminism and, most importantly, self-love.

To remind you of the importance of loving and accepting yourself, we’ve collected the most inspiring body-positive quotes from Beyoncé over the years. From mantras about embracing your imperfections to sayings about taking control of your own happiness, Beyoncé never fails to make us feel better. Read her most inspiring quotes on self-love and body image below.

“The world will see you the way you see you and treat you the way you treat yourself.” (Elle, 2016)

“It’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies.” (Vogue, 2018)

“When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think.” (Interview, 2001)

“Be healthy and take care of yourself. But be happy with the beautiful things that make you you.” (Shape, 2013)

“We all have our imperfections. But I’m human and you know, it’s important to concentrate on other qualities besides outer beauty.” (Marie Claire, 2014)

“Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are.” (GQ, 2013)

“It’s really about changing the conversation. It’s not about perfection. It’s about purpose. We have to care about our bodies and what we put in them.” (Elle, 2016)

“Everyone is not supposed to be the same.” (Shape, 2013)

“I have learned that it is no one else’s job to take care of me but me.” (Harper’s Bazaar, 2011)

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.” (Year of 4, 2011)

“The more you mature, you realize that these imperfections make you more beautiful.” (Elle, 2016)

“I look at the woman I was in my 20s, and I see a young lady growing into confidence but intent on pleasing everyone around her. I now feel so much more beautiful, so much sexier, so much more interesting. And so much more powerful.” (Vogue, 2018)

“Ultimately your independence comes from you knowing who you are and you being happy with yourself.” (Life Is but a Dream, 2013)

“You should be thinking about building your character and having fun. That’s all. It’s a celebration of curves and a celebration of women’s bodies.” (Shape, 2013)

“The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence.” (Elle, 2016)