Beyoncé’s Kids Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Appearing In Her New Documentary Was An Absolute Treasure

Beyoncé has blessed us with yet another surprise gift — and this time she had a little help from her kids. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi’s Making The Gift videos are the best thing ever. Making The Gift is a documentary about the making of Beyoncé’s album The Lion King: The Gift. And while Beyoncé is obviously a showstopper always, her kids are low-key the highlight of the film.

Beyoncé dropped The Gift as a surprise accompaniment to her appearance as Nala in The Lion King in July. Bey produced and curated the album herself, and it includes appearances by tons of African artists, including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and others.

And because Beyoncé’s favorite past-time is giving her fans a heart attack, she released yet another surprise last night. Making The Gift, which aired live on ABC, shows exactly how Bey managed to pull the impressive compilation album together. This is the second time that Bey has given fans an inside look into her creative process; the first was her Netflix documentary Homecoming about her 2018 Coachella performance.

Watching Beyoncé be Beyoncé is wonderful enough, but Making The Gift has some extra special surprise cameos by Bey’s kids, Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2. If you missed the special, no worries — Twitter has got you covered. The site is buzzing with clips of Knowles-Carter cuteness.

Bey is a notoriously private person, so intimate glimpses of her children are rare. But Blue Ivy actually has a writing credit on The Gift for “Brown Skin Girl,” so it makes sense that she’d appear in the documentary. There’s some truly golden footage from her recording session.

There’s also a scene with Blue Ivy dancing, and again, she is just so unbelievably cool.

Sir and Rumi also had some really cute moments with their mama. Rumi even practiced roaring like a lion!

And the twins took a trip to Africa with their mom!

Could these kids get any cuter?! Can they have their own documentary one day? Fingers crossed.