Beyoncé Shares New Photos Of Blue Ivy Wearing Crown

There she is! Beyoncé recently took to her Tumblr page to post some rare new photos of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter—wearing a crown no less! Granted, we really only get a glimpse of Blue’s right eye and some of her adorable curly hair in the photos, but that’s enough for us. She’s a cutie.

Additional shots include painfully cute fodder such as Blue poking Beyoncé in the nose with her tiny finger …

… and an incredible photo of Beyonce wearing what are clearly Blue’s satin-and-velvet Tom Ford heels. This baby has one amazing wardrobe!

Beyonce also posted a photo of a tiny organza dress that makes looks seriously ready for a party.

Here’s hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t try to post any photos of North West today! No one can upstage Blue.

MORE BEYONCE ON STYLECASTER:

Beyoncé Brings Blue Ivy Out on Stage at London Concert

Beyoncé Is Not Pregnant, According To Jay-Z

Beyoncé Flaunts Her Curves In Skimpy Roberto Cavalli