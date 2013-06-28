StyleCaster
Beyoncé Shares New Photos Of Blue Ivy Wearing Crown

Beyoncé Shares New Photos Of Blue Ivy Wearing Crown

There she is! Beyoncé recently took to her Tumblr page to post some rare new photos of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carterwearing a crown no less! Granted, we really only get a glimpse of Blue’s right eye and some of her adorable curly hair in the photos, but that’s enough for us. She’s a cutie.

Additional shots include painfully cute fodder such as Blue poking Beyoncé in the nose with her tiny finger …

… and an incredible photo of Beyonce wearing what are clearly Blue’s satin-and-velvet Tom Ford heels. This baby has one amazing wardrobe!

Beyonce also posted a photo of a tiny organza dress that makes looks seriously ready for a party.

blue ivy carter 4Here’s hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t try to post any photos of North West today! No one can upstage Blue.

