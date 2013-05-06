Beyoncé Brings Blue Ivy Out on Stage at London Concert

Although she’s technically been on stage since before she was born, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter (who we last saw in Bey’s self-directed documentary “Life Is But A Dream”) made her official spotlight debut last night at the singer’s Mrs. Carter Show World Tour performance at London’s O2 Stadium. During her female power ballad “Irreplaceable,” Beyoncé reached out into the crowd to touch the tiny hand of what seemed to be just another young fan—but the mess of curly hair on top of the little one’s head, combined with the oversized headphones to protect her eardrums, helped give away her true identity. “I am very protective,” Beyoncé recently told ABC News. “I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life. … In the back of my mind, she’s my priority.”

Since she was born in January 2012, parents Bey and Jay-Z have largely kept 1-year-old Blue shielded from the public eye, even going so far as to take her out on the town with a blanket covering her face. But now that baby Blue has gotten bigger, maybe they think it’s time to introduce her a bit more to the world. Hooray!

Watch the above clip of Bey bonding with Blue above (she comes out at 5:46), and let us know in the comments section below: are you excited to learn more about the world’s most famous baby?

