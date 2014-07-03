Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Dolce & Gabbana Dresses

It’s super cute when moms and their young daughters dress alike, but mother daughter pair Beyoncé and Blue Ivy took it to the next level when they stepped out in New York City yesterday wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana summer dresses. You didn’t think Beyoncé would head to the mall to pick out matching outfits for her, and her daughter, did you?

Beyoncé uploaded photos of the outing to her website showing herself, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy visiting Kara Walker’s “A Subtlety or the Marvelous Sugar Baby” art installation, and it is pretty hard to not swoon over the adorable family pics.

Wondering just how much it costs for Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to be twins for the day? Bey’s dress cost a staggering $1,495, while Blue Ivy’s bloomers and dress set cost $390. Yes, being the daughter of Bey and Jay definitely has its privileges.

What do you think of the matching outfits? Weigh in below!