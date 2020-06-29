Beyoncé’s Is Releasing a New Visual Album on Disney+ & It’s Inspired by ‘The Lion King’

Scroll To See More Images
Brace yourselves, BeyHive: Beyoncé’s Black Is King release date on Disney Plus is almost here. Beyoncé’s entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, and Disney announced on Saturday, June 27, that the 38-year-old singer will release her seventh album next month.
In a statement, Parkwood Entertainment and Disney revealed that the Grammy winner’s next album, titled Black Is King, will be a visual album that “reimagines the lessons” from Disney’s 1994 animated film The Lion King and its 2019 live-action remake, in which Beyoncé starred as Nala. “The visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney and Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement.
The visual album—which comes four years after Beyoncé’s most recent full-length solo album Lemonade—will also celebrate Black resilience, culture and excellence by honoring the voyages of Black families throughout time, according to the press release. The album, which took a year to film and will feature other artists and guest appearances, follows the story of a young king’s journey through betrayal, love and self-identity, per the press release. Through the guidance his ancestors, father and childhood love, the king earns the virtues needed to reclaim his “home and throne.” A preview of the album can be viewed on Beyonce.com.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” the statement continues. “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”
Black Is King comes after the surprise release of Beyoncé’s most recent single, “Black Parade,” which she dropped on Juneteenth 2020. The song, which celebrated Black culture, also gave back to small Black-owned businesses. As Bey announced on her website, all proceeds from the track benefited her BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund, which benefits small Black-owned businesses in need.