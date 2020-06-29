Beyoncé’s Is Releasing a New Visual Album on Disney+ & It’s Inspired by ‘The Lion King’

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourselves, BeyHive: Beyoncé’s Black Is King release date on Disney Plus is almost here. Beyoncé’s entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, and Disney announced on Saturday, June 27, that the 38-year-old singer will release her seventh album next month.

In a statement, Parkwood Entertainment and Disney revealed that the Grammy winner’s next album, titled Black Is King, will be a visual album that “reimagines the lessons” from Disney’s 1994 animated film The Lion King and its 2019 live-action remake, in which Beyoncé starred as Nala. “The visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney and Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement.

The visual album—which comes four years after Beyoncé’s most recent full-length solo album Lemonade—will also celebrate Black resilience, culture and excellence by honoring the voyages of Black families throughout time, according to the press release. The album, which took a year to film and will feature other artists and guest appearances, follows the story of a young king’s journey through betrayal, love and self-identity, per the press release. Through the guidance his ancestors, father and childhood love, the king earns the virtues needed to reclaim his “home and throne.” A preview of the album can be viewed on Beyonce.com.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” the statement continues. “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

Black Is King comes after the surprise release of Beyoncé’s most recent single, “Black Parade,” which she dropped on Juneteenth 2020. The song, which celebrated Black culture, also gave back to small Black-owned businesses. As Bey announced on her website, all proceeds from the track benefited her BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund, which benefits small Black-owned businesses in need.